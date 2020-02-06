Advertisement

GIGABYTE is a relatively new player on the storage market, but clearly wants to be in the top league. As seen at CES, the company unveiled its 32 GB designare memory this week, which offers both high speed and low latency. The company positions its Designare memory for high-performance systems that run on Designare motherboards.

GIGABYTE’s dual-channel 64GB designare memory has been tested to work in DDR4-3200 mode with a CL16 latency of 18-18-38 at 1.35V. The modules are designed for Intel Core and AMD Ryzen-based PCs.

The manufacturer does not disclose which memory chips it uses.

Advertisement

The modules have a standard height and are supplied with modest aluminum heat distributors that do not compromise compatibility with large cooling systems.

GIGABYTE’s 64GB design kit, which consists of two 32GB modules, is backed by a lifetime warranty, just like any other high-end storage. Expect the kit to hit the market soon – prices vary from region to region and depend on market conditions.

Related reading

Source: GIGABYTE

Advertisement