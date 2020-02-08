Advertisement

If anyone knows what a special player looks like, it’s Hall of Fame talent evaluator Gil Brandt, who currently made a list of most NFL match players – and Tennessee Titans running Derrick Henry, made the list.

Brandt has compiled his list based on what happened during the 2019 season, so historically link players are not included in this list if they have not done this last season.

Henry’s ability to dominate until the end of the season and during the playoffs – and breaking multiple records along the way – was the most important factor in Brandt who called him the number 5 most copied player.

The four boys for Henry were as follows: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 1), Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (No. 2), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 3) and Carolina Panthers run back Christian McCaffrey.

I can no longer agree with Henry making this list, but I would easily move him to number 2 for Watson, Jackson, and McCaffrey after what the Titans did in January.

Henry literally led the Titans through the first two rounds of the playoffs and placed a total of 377 thrilling yards in victories over the New England Patriots and Ravens, both teams defending the top six run in 2019.

Those two games, combined with his Week 17 appearance against the Texans (211 rushing), earned Henry the honor of being the first player in NFL history to hurry 180 yards or more in three consecutive games.

The Alabama product won the hasty title in both the regular season (1,540 yards) based on an incredible second half of the season in which he saw a total of five 100-yard games from week 10, and four of those games saw him put together 149 meters or more.

Bear in mind that Henry was easily one of the best attacking players in the entire competition during a play in which the Titans were in a must-win situation for each of those games.

In addition, quarterback Ryan Tannehill booked a career year thanks to the play-action game, which is a direct consequence of the threat Henry posed for opposing defenses.

Henry will be a free agent in 2020, but the Titans would be wise to somehow bring him back, because he is the heart and soul of the attack and everything revolves around him.

