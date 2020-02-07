Advertisement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kiah Gillespie set the tone and her teammates helped finish the job.

Gillespie scored 25 points to lead Florida No. 17 to a 67:59 win against Louisville No. 5 on Thursday evening. She scored nine of her points and got 10 of her 13 rebounds in the first half.

Advertisement

“This is the difference in your game,” said Sue Semrau, Florida state coach.

Nicki Ekhomu added 18 points for the state of Florida, which only took 13 seconds. The Seminoles (19-4, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended the Louisville winning streak after 13 games.

Florida State shot just 34.3%, leading 26-17 at halftime. The Seminoles beat Louisville 29:16 in the first half, including 10 offensive boards. Louisville only shot 24.1% before the break.

In a physical, highly competitive competition, Gillespie said she made sure she stayed calm.

“I’m sometimes frustrated, but I didn’t do it tonight when some of the shots weren’t fired,” she said.

Gillespie only made 4 out of 11 hits in the first half, but 6 out of 9 in the second.

Louisville (21: 2, 10: 1) were 11 points behind at the start of the second half, but the Cardinals scored a shot of 58.3% in the third half and reduced the deficit to only 42:40 in one Yacine Diop-Springer just before the buzzer. A putback from Kylee Shook brought the game into the fourth quarter after 17 seconds, but the Seminoles scored the next 13 points to effectively dismiss the game.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz liked the fight his team was showing, but he said defensive failures at the start of the game and then during the crucial run were costly.

“If we had stopped and taken the lead, it would suddenly be like a little pressure would decrease,” he said.

Dana Evans led Louisville by 18 points and exceeded the 1,000-point mark for her career. Bionca Dunham added 14 for the Cardinals, who shot a season low of 34.4% off the pitch.

BALOGUN OUT

Louisville was without start protection Elizabeth Balogun on Thursday. The second child is playing for the Nigerian women’s national team and is looking for a place at this year’s Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo. She scored nine points in Nigeria’s 85-51 win over Mozambique in the round robin qualifier in Belgrade.

Balogun, the team’s fourth-best scorer at 8.9 points per game, is Louisville’s second-best perimeter shooter, and her presence was missed when the Cardinals fired only 3 out of 16 shots from a distance. However, Walz had no hesitation in letting one of his starters go.

“There is a great opportunity and opportunity for them to potentially play in Tokyo this summer,” he said. “It’s a no-brainer.”

The qualifier ends on Sunday. It is possible that Balogun, who scored double-digit scores in six of the first 10 ACC games, may play again in Louisville in the ACC-leading state of North Carolina this Thursday.

Effects on the survey

Louisville-Florida State was one of a dozen games played with ranked opponents this week. If the Seminoles can win on Sunday, they may have a chance of a nice bump in the Monday poll. Louisville, one of two top 5 teams that will be out this week, is likely to stay in the top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles scored only 38.1%, but Ekhomu and Gillespie helped the Seminoles achieve their fifth win in six attempts against ranked teams this season. It was her ninth win against a team listed in the AP’s top 5.

Louisville: Usually the Cardinals are the bigger team. On Thursday the Seminoles imposed their will on them. Louisville’s six points in the second quarter were an annual low, and the Cardinals couldn’t climb out of the hole in the second half.

NEXT

The state of Florida is returning home on Sunday afternoon to play against Virginia.

Louisville starts a stretch of two games on the road with a Sunday game in Syracuse.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Advertisement