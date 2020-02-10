Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

AG Barr confirmed that Giuliani provided information about Hunter Biden

Barr would not confirm whether there was an investigation into Biden or not

The Trump team has argued that Biden has committed corruption in Ukraine

US Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the Justice Department had received information about Ukraine from Rudy Giuliani. Although it was not confirmed whether a new investigation into the Bidens had been opened, Barr’s statement certainly speaks volumes.

At the press conference, Barr said an “intake process” with control measures was used with regard to all information about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and their transactions in Ukraine.

Barr said the Justice Department “has an obligation to have an open door for anyone who wants to provide us with information they find relevant”, including Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump and former mayor of New York City.

Advertisement

The Attorney General’s statement confirms Senator Lindsey Graham’s comments, who said Sunday that the Justice Department had investigated information from Giuliani.

Giuliani has played a central role in the Ukrainian scandal that has confused the Trump government for months. He has pushed a story suggesting that Hunter Biden was engaged in corrupt activities while on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Giuliani and others in the Trump camp have claimed that Hunter Biden’s father, who was then vice-president during the Obama administration, had used his influence to get his son on the board.

“You cannot take anything that you receive from Ukraine at face value,” Barr said, including the information he received from Giuliani. Although he has not made his evidence public, Giuliani has claimed throughout the accusation process that he has evidence that shows corrupt behavior of the Bidens in Ukraine.

When it became clear that the trial of charges would end with an acquittal for Trump, the Republicans began to openly discuss their follow-up plans. At that time, Senator Graham was one of those who called, among other things, for a federal investigation into the Bidens. Since then, however, he has fallen back and instead insisted on a focus on other matters, including obtaining testimony from the whistleblower in Ukraine.

US Attorney General Bill Barr says the United States should consider taking a “controlling stake” from Nokia and / or Ericsson to combat Huawei’s new 5G telecom technology dominance in China. Photo: GETTY / WIN MCNAMEE

.

Advertisement