The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on Thursday to take steps to solve the problem of criminalizing politics. The ruling is expected to rule on whether political parties can be given instructions to refuse tickets to criminal candidates.

The verdict is announced in a petition for contempt by a bank of judges, Rohinton Nariman and S. Ravindra Bhat, which stated that despite repeated instructions from the Apex Court, the government and the Election Commission have failed to take steps to decriminalize the policy ,

The Indian Election Commission (EC) admitted during the hearing on January 24 that the 2018 Supreme Court’s instructions to publicize the criminal harbingers of candidates who took part in elections were not the desired outcome of the decriminalization of politics services.

In its judgment of September 25, 2018, the Supreme Court proposed the passing of a strict law to decriminalize politics. Instructions had also been given to the candidates to disclose details of pending criminal cases against him / her in the form provided by the EC.

She had ordered political parties to provide information on her candidates’ criminal history through their websites, print and electronic media.

Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, one of the petitioners, alleged that the EC gave instructions to political parties and candidates to publish crimes in accordance with the judgment.

However, the EC has not made the necessary changes to the rules for this field – the order of the symbols and the code of conduct – and therefore the EC instructions have had no legal sanction.

In addition, the EC did not publish a list of leading newspapers and news channels that had to publish criminal harbingers of candidates for the competition. Upadhyay claimed that the political parties exploited the same thing and published criminal harbingers in unpopular newspapers and news channels and at odd times when people were not watching TV.

The plea alleged that the consequences of allowing criminals to hold elections and become legislators are extremely serious.

“During the electoral process itself, not only do they use huge amounts of illegal money to disrupt the outcome, they also shy away from voters and rival candidates. Afterwards, in our weak constitutional context, once they have access to our governmental system, they disrupt and influence the functioning of the government in favor of themselves, ”the petition says.

Upadhyay prayed that one of the conditions for the recognition of a political party should be that it does not put up a candidate with criminal background in elections.