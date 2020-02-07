Advertisement

The most exciting scene in The Lodge is when Grace (Riley Keough) and her boyfriend’s two children, Aidan and Mia (Jaeden Lieberher and Lia McHugh) see the part in The Thing where Childs (Keith David) shares the mutating dogs torch a flamethrower. We also see another moment from the 1982 feature film on TV at the Titular Lodge when Dr. Blair (Wilford Brimley) explains the fate of the broken Norwegian expedition. “Cabin fever, who knows?” he says. It is too late until the lodge finds its own hut fever.

Smaller spoilers for The Lodge ahead, but big action points are avoided.

Riley Keough as Grace in “The Lodge”.

neon

Advertisement

The lodge starts with a jerk when Mia and Aidan’s mother (Alicia Silverstone) kill themselves after learning about their estranged husband Richard (Richard Armitage) ‘s intention to marry Grace. The children blame her for her mother’s death and describe her as a psychopath due to her traumatic past: At 12, Grace was the only surviving member of a suicide cult led by her father.

Mia and Aidan’s father is an aesthetic workaholic with a sense of Nordic spaces and rustic luxury experiences, such as the Thanksgiving menu, which he serves outside in the cold, where his presentation board appears almost magazine-ready. He wrote the book about Grace’s family cult and his 39 corpses, but still has a challenging career, which leads to his terrible plan to leave his children with Grace in the lodge in the days before Christmas.

After about forty minutes of this uncomfortable, mixed-up family dynamic, the narrative mechanism starts to click, and a series of inventions pull Grace back into her cult time. Snowed in and without strength, it doesn’t take long for reality to revolve around them. Things get lost first: her pills, then her clothes and her dog. Soon the dead invade when Grace hears her father’s voice and sees him under the ice. Then she sleeps again; She sees Aidan and Mia in their beds, rags over their faces. Finally, she picks up old prayers, kills her body in the cold, or kneels on hot coals.

But while the lodge plays religious subjectivity, it ultimately returns to the action. The causes of the strange events in The Lodge are when they are uncovered. After The Lodge is composed of mass suicides and religious visions, it ends flat and all of its sacred images are exchanged for another narrative (this one metal that is repeatedly emphasized). The lodge lets its characters’ heads slide apart, but struggles to do the same to the public by relying too heavily on visual and acoustic props – a painting of a Madonna in black robe, dying prawns, hissing, diegetic sounds and popping organ breaks – with so little connection to events, they feel like affects from another film; like his regular return to Mia’s dollhouse, where the events in the lodge are staged in miniature.

neon

“Come to Daddy” – film review: The bloody father fights the eccentric buoy thriller

Continue reading

In Hereditary, Annie (Toni Collette) creates miniatures that dramatize her loss of control in the larger world, but in The Lodge it’s more of a gimmick. But Hereditary isn’t the only film in The Lodge’s collage. When Richard returns to the cabin, his journey follows Scatman Crothers in The Shining so closely that the shot selection should be watermarked with a spoiler warning. Horror has always been a genre based on imitations and recycled ideas, but in this case the homage ultimately undermines all possible effects of the nervous breakdown at the core of the film. Instead of focusing on the psychology of its characters, The Lodge can only open a head full of other horror films.

The lodge, managed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, is now in the cinema.

Advertisement