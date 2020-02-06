Advertisement

A Chinese doctor died on Friday as one of the first about China’s new corona virus to the pathogen and emphasized the depth of an aggravating crisis that killed more than 560 people.

Global panic also spread, with thousands trapped on quarantined cruise ships.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a message on his verified account on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The 34-year-old sent a message about the new corona virus to colleagues on December 30, but later belonged to eight whistleblowers who had been summoned by the police for ‘rumor trading’.

He later contracted the disease while treating a patient and was praised as a hero by Chinese internet users.

Li was one of more than 28,000 people infected in China, where the authorities are struggling to control the outbreak, despite the fact that they have ordered millions into a growing number of cities.

Two dozen countries have confirmed cases of respiratory disease that emerged at the end of last year from a market selling exotic animals in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Thousands of vacationers on cruise ships in Hong Kong and Japan face a painful wait to find out if more are infected.

At least 20 people at the Diamond Princess – since Yokohama on Monday – have tested positive. About 3,700 passengers and crew members from more than 50 countries are limited to quarters.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that another cruise ship, the Westerdam, was on its way to the country with one confirmed case.

He said that no foreigners from the ship, who are able to carry nearly 3,000 passengers and crew, would be allowed to disembark.

In Hong Kong, 3,600 people spent a second night aboard the World Dream. Authorities carried out health checks after eight former passengers tested positive for the virus.

Hong Kong has been particularly nervous because the crisis has revived memories of another coronavirus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). It killed nearly 300 people in the city and another 349 on the Chinese mainland in 2002-2003.

Panic purchases in semi-autonomous Hong Kong meant that supermarkets no longer had toilet paper following false online claims of shortages, which prompted the authorities to call in calm.

One person died after catching the virus in Hong Kong.

While the death toll is rising in China with the death of Li and others, experts have emphasized that 2019-nCoV is much less deadly at two percent deaths than SARS, which killed about 10 percent of the people who infected it 17 years ago.

The outbreak has nevertheless been declared a global health emergency, prompting various governments to warn against travel to China and prohibit arrival from the country, while airlines have stopped flights and brought their citizens home.

Nearly 200 Canadians arrived at the airport in Wuhan for the first evacuations of the country, most on a commercial plane chartered by Ottawa, officials said.

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it worked to bring home several nationals who had not made it on a flight that arrived in Frankfurt last Saturday.

Saudi Arabia forbade citizens and resident foreigners to travel to China, while Air France-KLM extended the suspension of the flight for another month until March 15.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call that all countries “must follow the World Health Organization guidelines on travel and health in a timely manner,” reported the Xinhua news agency.

After Britain advised nationals to leave China, the Beijing ambassador to London said there should not be such a panic.

China has taken unprecedented measures to control the virus, which spread during the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January, when millions crossed the country.

But the number of deaths and new infections continues to rise, especially in the epicenter in Hubei province, where 18 cities with 56 million people have been virtually closed since the end of last month.

There is a shortage of 2,250 medical staff in Hubei, Deputy Provincial Governor Yang Yunyan said Thursday. He added that the inability to provide health workers with sufficient protective equipment hinders the numbers that can be deployed on the front lines.

Now that the capital Wuhan of Hubei was overwhelmed, the authorities were to open a second field hospital with 1,600 beds.

The first, with 1,000 beds, opened earlier this week and the authorities said they were turning public buildings into temporary medical facilities.

Central government has announced measures to ensure the supply of vital resources, with tax breaks for medical device manufacturers.

“We must make every effort throughout the country to meet the need for essential medical supplies and medical professionals in Hubei Province,” said Prime Minister Li Keqiang, according to Xinhua.

BGI Group, a genome sequencing company in South China, said it had opened a laboratory in Wuhan that could test 10,000 people a day.

More cities are recommending people to stay indoors.

They include Hangzhou, 175 kilometers (110 miles) from Shanghai, where fences block streets and speakers say to people, “Don’t go out!”

In Beijing – where the streets remain eerily quiet – it is forbidden for restaurants to accept party reservations.

And in Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi province bordering on Hubei, pharmacists must send reports to the authorities about anyone who buys fever or cough medicine.

The outbreak has also affected large companies.

China said it would halve US rates of US $ 75 billion as part of a trade with Washington, and because officials are trying to calm down the markets that were not affected by the outbreak.

