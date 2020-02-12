Advertisement

The Mayor of Calgary, Naheed Nenshi, asked delegates to have a pragmatic discussion about the climate.

Francis Georgian / PNG

The best-selling author of climate change, David Wallace-Wells, explicitly urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his call to action at the Globe 2020 conference on economy and sustainability to “no longer live in climate hypocrisy”.

The world has five times more fossil fuels in reserves than “could be burned without the climate exceeding the catastrophe,” Wallace-Wells said at the conference that countries cannot afford to develop their oil reserves while reducing that CO2 emissions.

“We also have to stop living in climate hypocrisy, where, like Canada, we declare an emergency and approve an oil pipeline the next day, or consider the new oil and oil projects Prime Minister Trudeau is considering,” he added.

However, Calgarys Mayor Naheed Nenshi suggested “it is time to turn the instant pot to take a quick breath and relieve the pressure on these talks” and to have a more pragmatic discussion on how to tackle it Climate change can be reconciled with the preservation of people’s livelihood.

The Tuesday session, where the two men talked, set the stage for the Globe conference by addressing the challenge of climate change, the Wallace-Wells, author of “The Uninhabitable Earth: Living After Warming,” as ” all-encompassing, universal force “.

Around 1,900 businesspeople, politicians, nonprofits, and climate experts attend the Globe conference at the Vancouver Convention Center to discuss how companies can address climate change and other environmental concerns.

If countries fail to achieve their goals of reducing carbon and hopefully keeping global warming below two degrees Celsius by 2050, 200 million or more climate refugees could be fleeing from places that are too hot for settlement and permanent Loss of Arctic and Antarctic Ice, Wallace-Wells said.

“There are major obstacles to tackling climate change,” said Wallace-Wells, but urged conference members “to see that we remain authors of this story.”

This year’s conference is facing tensions surrounding climate change measures, including protests against climate change measures and protests against the construction of pipelines in BC.

Environment Secretary Johathan Wilkinson said he was motivated by how his own teenage daughter gets home and “literally every night … says” Dad, you are not doing enough to fight climate change. “

Wilkinson, however, argued that the Trans Mountain pipeline was part of Canada’s possible transition from fossil fuels.

“I think it’s important that we test everything we do on the lens to make sure that when we produce hydrocarbon fuels during this transition, we make sure that we do it in the most environmentally friendly way we can,” said Wilkinson.

Nenshi came from a city that had suffered economic damage from the oil downturn and said the Calgarians deserved to discuss the future of their key industry.

“It was incredibly confusing and incredibly worrying for some,” said Nenshi in a city where a quarter of the office towers are empty. “People are very insecure about the future, and that rightly overflows with frustration.”

Nenshi said individual projects, such as the expansion of Trans Mountain or the proposal from Teck Resources Ltd. for the Frontier Oilsands mine, “carries with it all the sins of the carbon economy”. The federal government should make a decision on Teck’s approval or rejection at the end of the month.

Nenshi said “even climate optimists” estimate that the world will still burn 85 million barrels of oil a day in 2050.

“Does it make sense that this last barrel of oil we burn somewhere in the world is a barrel of Canadian oil, as opposed to one from elsewhere?”

