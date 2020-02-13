February 12, 2020, 10:52 p.m.

SPOKANE, Washington. – It was an emotional day in court on Wednesday when friends and family of 24-year-old Alianna Johnson faced her murderer – a man who is also the child’s father.

It should be one of the happiest times of the year. Instead, Joshua Forrester stood over his sleeping girlfriend the day after Christmas and shot her.

Covered in her blood, he went out into the street to tell a person that he had done something bad.

Forrester was sentenced to a maximum of 23 years in prison for the murder. He will serve 19.

“Losing a daughter has destroyed me in many ways,” said Virginia Kelly, Johnson’s mother.

In the seven weeks since her murder, Johnson’s family is still grieving.

The police found Forrester covered in blood on the streets of Hillyard. Johnson’s body was found in the apartment with her 1-year-old son, who was unharmed.

Forrester signed a plea in January. On the advice of the prosecutor, judge John Cooney gave him 19 years.

“He took his life, he should have had life,” said Kelly. “If you’re in a domestic violence relationship, go out as long as you can.”

