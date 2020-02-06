Advertisement

By Ivanka Pittelkau

Coronavirus fears hit markets hard, leading to sharp falls in stock markets, lowering stock prices and even hurting the Fed.

On the other hand, investors flock towards safe havens like gold, making them shine.

Advertisement

The memories of the 2003 SARS outbreak have struck Asia since January 20, 2020, with infections that claimed more than 24,000 people and killed over 490.

At the time of the SARS virus, gold prices rose 27% in the twelve months from March 2003 to March 2004. Gold has already risen 1.9% since the corona virus broke out.

Figure 1: Overview of the assets most affected by coronavirus concerns.

The outbreak of the corona virus originating in Wuhan, China, has caused investors to worry about the recovery in global economic growth, which has affected equity markets and increased demand for safe havens.

Gold is considered an important investment option in the market turmoil and has experienced a strong upswing, reaching a record high on January 30th that rose 0.9% to $ 1,590.70.

Gold has risen by 1.9% since the outbreak of the corona virus.

Figure 2: Gold price recovery since the outbreak of the corona virus

Other countries have also reported confirmed cases after visits to China.

The epidemic comes at a very bad time (not to mention that there is ever a good time); It was not only the Chinese New Year, but also given the ongoing trade war between the United States and China and general economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The coronavirus is the largest disease outbreak in China since the SARS pandemic of 2002 and 2003, which affected more than 8,000 people worldwide and killed 800.

In addition, the pandemic led to a 0.8% decline in Chinese GDP.

It is very likely that the Chinese economy will suffer no less than 18 years ago, which will have a significant impact on global export demand and thus delay the recovery of the global economy.

A concern that has troubled the global economy for several months, indeed years, maybe even a decade.

Are we looking for a perfect recipe for a global meltdown? Will this be a strong argument that gold prices and other safe havens will rise?

Last year, Ray Dalio predicted a “paradigm shift” for global gold investors.

The reasons for gold seem to be growing day by day as the corona virus exacerbates the uncertainties. Although there are a number of similarities between the coronavirus and the SARS outbreak, one thing is different: China’s role in the economy is significantly larger today.

So any disruption will be much more important.

The loose monetary policy of several central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, is also worrying.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have had a zero interest rate policy for more than a year. As a result, investors can park their money in a different location than bank deposits and bonds.

Lower interest rates lower the opportunity cost of holding unprofitable gold bars, making gold cheaper for investors who hold other assets.

There are also concerns about overvaluation of stocks, the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, and geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, which can lead to increased market volatility and changing investment patterns.

Investors will focus on precious metals as stocks of wealth and will hedge against market turmoil.

Central banks are also continuing to buy gold.

Both lead to this rally that we are currently experiencing.

According to industry veterans, the rich have physical gold such as gold bars, coins, and bars. At this stage, it is therefore advisable to at least assess the investment in physical gold.

Ivanka Pittelkau is a consultant for precious metals at Liemeta ME Ltd

Advertisement