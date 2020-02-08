Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Golden State signs former Santa Cruz Warriors player

Jeremy Pargo had played abroad before joining Ice Cube’s Big 3

Steve Kerr tries to fit Pargo into a team

The NBA is now past the trade deadline, but the Golden State Warriors have not yet finished refining their selection sites. After sending D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III, and Omari Spellman to Andrew Wiggins to Minnesota, the Warriors are now investigating the free-agent market for allegedly signing veteran point guard Jeremy Pargo.

According to Shams Canaria of the Athletics, the Warriors have offered a 10-day contract to Pargo, perhaps to address the defense gap that Russell left behind after the trade. The 33-year-old had previous stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2011 to 2013 after he was not withdrawn in 2009.

Apparently Pargo had been on Bob Myers’ radar because he was part of the Golden State’s G-League-affiliated Santa Cruz Warriors line-up last year, where he averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds added 46.9 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from the deep.

Pargo hopped around the world playing in different countries, including Israel and China, before he got a crack in the Big 3 basketball competition of Power of Ice Cube, where he scored an average of 16 points per game. With the aforementioned signing, the former Gonzaga Bulldog will only be the second Big 3 League player to sign an NBA contract after the Boston Celtics signed Xavier Silas in 2018.

Steve Kerr will look for ways to integrate Pargo into his fast-flowing attacking system that thrives on shooting and multiple surveillance skills, while the triple NBA champion tactician talked about the right fit to let players play for distinctive teams with different systems and identities.

“I think this competition is about the right fit for most players,” Kerr said. “There are guys who fit, no matter what happens. The very best players in the game, they can go to any team in the competition and they fit. But for the vast majority of NBA players, everything is suitable.”

With Russell out of sight, Kerr was able to give the newly acquired guard enough minutes to show off his basketball arsenal.

D’Angelo Russell # 0 of the Golden State Warriors speaks head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on January 22, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

.

