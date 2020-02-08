Advertisement

February 8, 2020 3:59 p.m.

Alyssa Charlston

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 3:59 PM

Saint Marys wins Gonzaga’s 21-game winning streak in Moraga

MORAGA, California. – The last time Gonzaga’s # 11 Bulldogs were lost was overtime against a top 5 Stanford Cardinal team at the Maples Pavilion. They drove a winning streak with a program record and 21 games before being captured by Saint Marys with a 70-60 final on Saturday.

This was Gonzaga’s second game without top scorer Katie Campbell, who will be absent for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury.

Jessie Leora led the Zags with 19 points, 7 steals and 7 assists.

Jill Townsend added 18 points after filling 17 points with a broken nose on Pacific Thursday.

The offensive was easier for the Gaels home team than for the Zags, as they shot from 2 to 56.5% and from 3 to 67%. GU shot 32.8% from 2 and 33% from outside the bow.

The Zags are now 23-2 and are returning home to host San Francisco on February 13 at 6:00 p.m.

