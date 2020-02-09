Advertisement

Not every Oscar nominee will go home with a shiny gold statuette on Sunday evening. But those who miss a gong will also have something to celebrate, according to Forbes, they will receive a coveted bag worth $ 225,000.

This year’s Los Angeles-based niche marketing firm Distinctive Assets’ Everyone Wins gift bag holds incredible gems for people like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Joaquin Phoenix. The company is not affiliated with the Academy Awards or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but its gift bags have become a tradition of awarding in Hollywood over the past 20 years.

According to Forbes, the largest ticket item of the year – and the most expensive in the company’s history – is a $ 78,190 12-day cruise. The nominees will receive a voucher to redeem their vacation on the Scenic Eclipse for destinations such as the Antarctic and the Mediterranean.

Other extravagant gifts include a $ 20,000 annual membership in Drawing Down The Moon Matchmaking. Maybe Brad Pitt, who made up a large part of his status as an individual in his recent award speeches, is enjoying the British agency’s bespoke service?

However, not all items are expensive. The cheapest product is a two-pack of dark chocolate milanos that costs less than $ 5.

Gifts include other items such as Peezy Midstream, a urine medical collection system, and a meditation headband worth $ 250 worth of brain measurement.

According to the insider, the nominees will also receive herbal foot spray, a vape pen with a 24-carat gold finish and card games from Exploding Kittens. You will also receive a special stained glass portrait by glass master John Thoman.

All 25 nominees in the Acting and Direction categories typically receive the gift bag, but this year there is one less than usual as Scarlett Johansson nominates for the roles of Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit in the category of main and supporting actresses is.

“Maybe I’ll see if [Johansson] wants to donate the second one,” Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, told Forbes.

The gift bags will be sent to the nominees in suitcases the week before the ceremony, according to the magazines. But Fary says there is usually a candidate who doesn’t accept the swag. Last year it was Glenn Close who asked that she be donated to a charity for women.

But none of this year’s Oscar nominees declined the gift bag. Newsweek asked Distinctive Assets for a comment.

An Oscar statue will be displayed on the red carpet on the eve of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 8, 2020.

Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images

