Advertisement

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) – Get Report crashed on Tuesday after the tire manufacturer reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Goodyear’s net sales decreased 4.2% year over year to $ 3.71 billion in the quarter. According to Bloomberg, analysts had forecast an average of $ 3.88 billion, with a range of $ 3.75 to $ 4.04 billion.

Advertisement

Adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter were 19 cents after 51 cents in the previous year. Analysts had forecast 52 cents on average with a range of 36 to 64 cents.

The volume of tire units decreased 2% in the fourth quarter.

While US market conditions were “stable”, Richard Kramer, CEO of Goodyear, said in a statement that the company continues to “face a challenging global environment, including recessive demand trends in many international markets.”

To adapt to this environment, “we continue to focus on further improving our cost structure and working capital management,” he said.

The decline in sales “is mainly due to the lower industry volume and the unfavorable currency conversion, which was partially offset by an improved price-performance ratio,” said Kramer.

The Goodyear share was last trading at $ 11.94, down 9.48%. The stock fell 36% last year, up 25% on the S&P 500 index. With a dividend of 4.85%, Goodyear achieved a total return of minus 26% by Monday, according to Morningstar.

Advertisement