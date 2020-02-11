Advertisement

Google adds 1,000 more images to its famous Earth View catalog with beautiful photos of our planet.

The most common way you have interacted with Google Chromecast with Earth View. One of the most popular screen saver options on the device uses Earth View images on your TV. Otherwise, it is useful to create wallpapers for your other devices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1iQ-6KDQ2w [/ embed]

Advertisement

A Google blog post says that Google Earth project manager Gopal Shah once saw the salt ponds near San Francisco from an airplane and wanted to look them up in Google Earth. When he saw her on Google Earth, he thought she was great and Earth View was born from there.

So if you are looking for cool Earth images from space, this little app is for you.

According to Google, there are over 2,500 landscape images in Earth View. A new app has also been created that allows users to search for images based on their color. It’s really cool. The company also says the new images have lighter colors, sharper images, and resolutions up to 4K.

Source: Google

Advertisement