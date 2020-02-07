Advertisement

Google recently released a major update to Google Maps to celebrate the service’s 15th anniversary. The company has now decided to go one step further and add some helpful shortcuts to Google Apps for iOS.

The latest feature for Google Apps on iOS is “Search with Google”. The feature has been added to Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube. The link allows users to easily search for a specific file, email, or video in various Google services.

With Siri shortcuts, you can simply tap a suggestion or ask Siri to link the steps to common tasks. To make it easier for you to find what you’re looking for on the web with the Google app, you can add a Siri shortcut to “Search with Google”

“Search with Google” is the latest of many shortcuts we’ve recently added to Google iOS apps. To learn more, read Drive where we added a link to Find In Drive or YouTube. There you can ask Siri to search YouTube.

– Google

You can also add the Siri shortcut to use Siri while using the “Search with Google” feature.

