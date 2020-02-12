Google is bringing more security measures into its Nest accounts, the company said in a blog post.

Starting this spring, all Nest users who are not yet using this security measure will need two-factor authentication. When a new registration is initiated, the user will receive an email from “[email protected]” with a six-digit code. Without the code, the user cannot access the account. In addition, Google added email notifications for login attempts in December. If someone logs into your account now, you will receive a notification email. If you don’t recognize the login attempt, you can change your password.

Google also brings what it calls “reCaptcha Enterprise” into its Nest accounts. The reCaptcha Enterprise detects automated attacks and defends them. Google accounts already have this security measure in place, but Nest accounts do too. Users do not have to activate the function.

With these security measures, Google believes that this will help reduce the chance of unauthorized users accessing your Nest account. This is especially helpful for users who have not yet migrated to a Google account, as Google accounts already have this built-in protection.

According to Google, the best way to stay protected is to migrate to a Google account.

Source: Google Blog