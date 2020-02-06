Advertisement

Samsung is expected to host the Unpacked event on February 11th. At the event, the Korean company will mainly be talking about three new products, namely the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Buds + and Galaxy Z Flip. In addition, there now appear to be some surprise announcements, some of which may be from Google. Right, Google will be there on February 11th.

Google pointed out “something interesting” in its Twitter account at Samsung’s Unpacked event. Google has not provided details about the planned announcements. However, the announcements seem to be related to the Android experience in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series, which will be featured at the event.

Google’s announcements may also be about the Android experience on the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s first folding smartphone.

Twitter users have also made some guesses. Some say that Android maker Google Play Edition could announce Galaxy devices. Others say that Google could extend the Android updates in Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip from 2 to 5. In any case, it is better to wait until February 11th as we have nothing specific with us.

