Google Chrome will soon make surfing the web more enjoyable as these annoying video ads are removed from various websites and on YouTube. As announced in product manager Jason James’ Chromium blog post, the team confirmed that the Coalition for Better Ads has announced new standards for ads that appear in videos. As part of this, websites should stop displaying three types of ads in the videos within the next four months.

These three types of ads are:

– Long, non-skippable pre-roll ads or ad groups that last longer than 31 seconds and appear before a video starts.

– Ads of any duration shown in the middle of a video affect the user experience.

– Image or text advertising that appears at the top of the video and is in the middle third of the video player window or covers more than 20 percent of the video content.

Google has added to the blog post that it will follow the new standards of the Coalition for Better Ads. “Following the coalition model, Chrome will expand user protection from August 5, 2020 and stop showing all ads on websites in all countries where these annoying ads are shown repeatedly,” said James.

More importantly, this also affects YouTube videos. “It is important to know that YouTube.com, like other video content websites, is being checked for compliance. Similar to the previous better ad standards, we will update our product plans on all ad platforms, including YouTube, as a result of this standard and that Use research as an instrument to control product development in the future, ”added James.

Website administrators are advised to review their website status in the Ad Experience Report. The tool enables them to determine whether their website contains advertising that violates the standards.

