Google shared details of its plan to increase the security of Chrome downloads on desktop, Android, and iOS.

According to a blog post by the Chrome security team, the browser will gradually increase security measures for downloads in the next releases. Chrome 82 initially warns users when they try to download Mixed Content Executables from a secure website. In other words, when Chrome tries to download an unsafe program or app from a secure website, Chrome issues a warning.

The reason for the change, as explained in the blog, is that unsafe downloads are endangering users’ security. An example given by Google is that attackers can exchange unsafe downloads for malware. Alternatively, eavesdroppers can read unsecured files such as bank statements or wireless bills.

In addition, Chrome 83 blocks unsafe executable downloads and the popular Internet browser issues warnings about unsafe archive files. Archive files contain the file extensions “.zip” and “.iso”.

With Chrome 84, the browser also blocks archive files and warns users of all other unsafe file types, e.g. B. PDFs and Word documents that receive a warning. Chrome 85 begins blocking unsafe file types and warns users about everything else, including images, audio, and video files.

Finally, Chrome 86 will probably block all unsafe downloads, probably in October. The following graphic shows the course.

In addition, the Android and iOS versions of Chrome also block unsafe downloads, but progress is delayed by one version. Chrome on mobile devices therefore warns users from version 83 of unsafe executable files and blocks all unsafe downloads from version 87. This is because mobile platforms offer “better native protection against harmful files”.

Google is not the only company that adds additional security features to its browser. Microsoft is testing a new feature for the redesigned Edge browser that would block potentially unwanted downloads. Similar to nature, the Chrome blocker focuses on unsafe downloads, while Edge tries to block crapware-like toolbars that are bundled with apps.

Source: Chrome Via: The Verge

