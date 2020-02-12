Advertisement

A picture is worth a thousand words! And Google has just added a number of new images to its collection that are probably worth a million words!

Google Earth View is a collection of thousands of the most beautiful views of Earth from space. Previously, Earth View had almost 1,500 images from around the world in its collection. Now Google has added 1,000 new high-resolution images to its Earth View collection, bringing the total number of images in the gallery to 2,500.

“In the past decade, millions of people around the world have witnessed this collection as wallpaper for Android devices, screensavers for Chromecast and Google Home, and as an interactive exhibit in Google Earths Voyager … Today we are making our biggest update in Earth View by adding more than 1,000 new images to the collection, ”Google wrote in a blog post.

According to Google, the newly added image collection is optimized for “today’s high-resolution screens” and contains images with “brighter colors, sharper images and resolutions of up to 4K”. Together with Ubilabs, Ubilabs has launched the new image collection on the market. “Together, we have developed a number of tools over the past few years that allow us to search satellite images over an area of ​​36 million square kilometers and at the same time optimize the camera control to get exactly the right image,” added Google on his blog.

If you want to update your PC wallpaper collection or give your smartphone a fresh splash of color, all you have to do is go to the Earth View gallery and download the images for free. Alternatively, you can download Earth View Chrome Extension and access all images on your PC or smartphone.

