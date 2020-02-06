Advertisement

Google is expanding its Canadian presence with a plan to open three new offices, leaving enough space for 5,000 employees by 2022.

The tech colossus revealed on Thursday that it will build a trio of new facilities in Montreal on 425 Viger Avenue, in Toronto on 65 King Street East and in Waterloo opposite the current space on Breithaupt Street.

The Montreal and Toronto offices will replace Google’s existing facilities in those cities.

“Google started its business in Canada in 2001 when our Toronto office was opened with one salesperson,” said Ruth Porat, Google’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, in a blog post released when she took the stage on Google’s current office in Toronto to announce the company’s plans.

“Nineteen years later, we employ more than 1500 people – including engineers, sales leaders and AI researchers – across three offices in Waterloo, Toronto and Montreal. Today we are pleased to announce that we are expanding our presence in Canada.”

Google’s interest in the country comes as one of its affiliates, Sidewalk Labs, has proposed to build a smart waterfront city in Toronto with possibly a different office for the company and because Canada is experiencing a rise in technical offices.

Shopify Inc. said last week that it will open its first permanent office in Vancouver in 2020 and take on 1,000 people in the city. The e-commerce company based in Ottawa announced last year that it will rent approximately 23,597 square meters of space in The Well complex in Toronto, which will be built on Front St. West and Spadina Ave.

In the meantime, Mastercard and the federal government will work together to open the intelligence and cyber center in Vancouver, the Wattpad storytelling platform will bring an office to Halifax and Amazon Inc. will bring its first execution center in Quebec – and the twelfth in the country – at the end of 2020 to the Lachine district in Montreal.

Commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group said in 2019 that the strong demand from technology companies for spaces in Canada had reduced office vacancy to a record high.

However, Google has set its sights on more than real estate and the expansion of the workforce. The company said on Thursday that it will also give $ 2.5 million for information technology and automation scholarships to NPower Canada, a charity that helps young adults find a meaningful and sustainable career.

The scholarships, said Google, are designed to “equip Canadians with much-needed technical skills to create new jobs in Canada’s thriving digital economy.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

