Google celebrates the 15th anniversary of Google Maps with several new updates. First, Google Maps gets a new icon. Second, both Google Maps for Android and iOS now have five easily accessible tabs: Browse, Commute, Save, Contribute, and Update. For more information on these tabs, see below.

Explore : Are you looking for a place nearby where you can have lunch, enjoy live music or play arcade games? The Explore tab provides information, reviews, reviews, and more about 200 million locations around the world, including local restaurants, nearby attractions, and landmarks of the city.

Last year, Google Maps introduced the ability to check if a transit route is overcrowded. This year, Google is adding various new insights like temperature, number of carriages, and others about your transit route.

Temperature: For a more comfortable ride, you should check in advance whether the temperature is considered cooler or warmer by previous drivers.

Accessibility: If you have special needs or need additional support, you can identify lines of local public transport with the help of staff, accessible entrance and seating, accessible stop button or easily visible LED.

Women’s department: In regions where transit systems have identified women’s departments or carriages, we help to make this information known, along with the question of whether other passengers adhere to it.

Safety on board: Make yourself safer if you know whether the security surveillance is on board – be it with a security guard present, installed security cameras or an available hotline.

Number of carriages available: Only in Japan can you choose a route based on the number of carriages to increase your chances of getting a seat.

The above findings will be rolled out worldwide in March.

Google Maps is also introducing an improved Live View feature that will help you get your bearings in the right direction soon.

Source: Google

