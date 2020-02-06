Advertisement

Google is celebrating Maps’ 15th birthday with a number of new features, a new app icon and a restructured start screen.

The most important updates are displayed in the mobile apps on the main screen. There are currently three tabs at the bottom of the app: “Browse”, “Commute” and “For you”. However, Google is replacing one and will add two more soon.

Three new tabs make it easier to use maps

Google calls up the new “Saved”, “Contribute” and “Updates” tabs.

There is more or less a revision of the “Your Places” menu hidden in the sidebar. That is, “Saved” includes places you want to visit, places you’ve saved, and other lists that you may have created.

This is a pretty significant change as it is meant to help people save more places. The “Saved” tab is also the new home of your “Timeline” information.

Contribute is another summary of some Maps features in a handy tab. Google’s blog post states that you can exchange information about places there, e.g. B. Information about streets and addresses, missing locations, business reports and photos. This tab also prompts you to check places you’ve been to recently.

Finally, updates is an area where some of the social networking aspects of maps are summarized on one screen. According to Google, it is a “feed with trendy must-see spots from local experts and publishers”. Here you can also chat with companies to get answers to questions.

A new logo

In addition to all of the changes, Google has also reworked the visual identity of maps.

This time, it focuses on the symbol pen that it uses when choosing a location. In contrast to the in-app pin, which is red, the logo corresponds to the colors of the other Google products.

Filling the transit functions The transit functions in Google Maps have shown you over and over again for years how to get from one place to another. In March, however, the team behind the product added more contextual information to the feature.

If you take a tram, bus, or subway every day, you know that the experience is always different. Google has added five new categories that allow users who use the transit option to share the experiences of other drivers.

You can currently report on Google how full buses and the like are. The upcoming updates will take into account temperature, accessibility, safety on board, and some other features that are not available in Canada.

This varies by region and depends on how closely Maps works with your local traffic authority.

Ideally, drivers can learn more about their upcoming trips this way. It will also be interesting to see if Google is able to draw interesting conclusions from accessing this data.

Source: Google

