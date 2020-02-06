Advertisement

Google Maps is celebrating its first year this week and Google is celebrating with some notable new features and updates for the map service app on iOS and Android.

The five tabs on Google Maps’s new navigation screen

As of today, Google Maps has a new navigation system at the bottom of the user interface that contains five icons, two of which are completely new: Saved, which contains all the lists and places that you have bookmarked, and Contribute, the prompts you to add photos and reviews of places you may have visited.

The change means that Google has removed the page load menu that was previously accessible through the search bar.

On the route calculation screen, Google has also added some new features provided by Google Maps users. This can be information shared by other passengers, e.g. B. how full it is, how hot / cold it is, accessibility, women-only cars, the presence of security personnel on board and how many cars a train is running.

There are also some notable changes to the AR-based live view that Google introduced last year. The large blue directional arrows that show you where you are going have become optional. Live View can now place a large red pen on your target and tell you how far away you are from it.

Finally, the Google Maps app has a new icon – a four-color representation of the location PIN that the map service has been using for years.

The redesigned Google Maps update should be available for iOS and Android users today, with the exception of changes in live view, which Google says will be made soon. Google Maps can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store. [Direct connection]

