Google intends to expand its presence in Canada by opening three new offices in Waterloo, Toronto and Montreal.

By 2022, all Google offices in Canada are expected to employ up to 5,000 people.

Google opened its first Canadian office in Toronto in 2001 and has since opened two more offices in Montreal and Kitchener. The technology group currently employs 1,500 people, including engineers, game developers, sales managers and AI researchers.

Prime Minister Doug Ford has praised the expansion and released the following statement:

“By expanding its presence in Ontario, Google will continue to draw on some of the best talent in the world in one of the most business-friendly environments in the world.”

Google is also launching the first “Google for Startups Accelerator in Canada”, which will be the twelfth accelerator worldwide. The Accelerator will be based in Waterloo and is designed to help Canadian startups grow and achieve global success.

In addition, Google announced that NPower will receive a $ 2.5 million donation. NPower is a charity that focuses on helping under-served youth have a sustainable career.

The grant is used for grants for the IT Support Professional certificate and IT automation with a Python certificate. These are designed to help Canadians acquire the technical skills required in the digital economy.

These investments will expand Google’s already significant presence in Canada, as a report shows that the technology giant generated an estimated $ 23 billion in economic activity in 2019. This includes revenue of $ 650 million from the Android app industry.

