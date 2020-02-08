Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Google has recently announced a Samsung Galaxy teaser

No details about what this surprise would be at the upcoming Samsung event

The upcoming Samsung Unpacked event takes place on 11 February

Google has recently confirmed that a surprise awaits fans at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event in February. The upcoming event is expected to unveil the next Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. What would Google plan to show for this event?

According to the official Google Android Twitter page, a short trailer has been released in which the Android and Samsung events are presented. The “N” letter in Android is a Samsung Galaxy box and the camera closes. After closing, the first letter “A” in the Galaxy box will close again and again in a different Android box.

Google has not yet published solid details about this teaser. The upcoming Samsung Unpacked event takes place on 11 February. The event will also be broadcast live so that fans who cannot attend can see the unveiling in real time.

The coming Samsung Unpacked is expected to be the official event when the new Samsung Galaxy S20 will be officially presented to the public. Potentially, Google’s teaser could be about adding something new to this device. A new exclusive feature of the Samsung smartphone can help prevent Apple’s progress on the iOS and the latest iPhone 11 features.

Moreover, Samsung is the current leading partner of the Android smartphone operating system of Google (OS), because Huawei is forbidden to work with American companies. Because Google’s partnership with Huawei has remained unclear, it could have focused on adding something new to Samsung’s smartphones.

Meanwhile, Samsung fans are speculating on the Twitter post that the upcoming Samsung smartphones to be released this year would be loaded with stock Android operating systems. Stockphones with stock Android have immediate access to the latest OS updates every time they are released. Companies such as Samsung, Huawei and other manufacturers of Android smartphones often have to release the update later to better align it with their smartphones.

For now, fans will have to wait for the Samsung Unpacked event to see what the new surprise should be.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Photo: Kārlis Dambrāns (CC BY 2.0)

