A large number of OnePlus phones are slowly being updated to get Google’s “environment mode”.

OnePlus reports that the update for OnePlus 3 and any phone released afterwards is available.

The environment mode is slightly different from the “Always on” display that many Android phones have, as it is only available while the phone is charging.

Think of it as a passive “My Day” section in the Google Assistant app. That said, when your phone is charging, you can take a look and get information about upcoming alarms, current and future weather, calendar information, smart home controls, and more.

There are many ways to look at environmental mode. However, the easiest way is to compare it to the Nest Hub. I think this is a really nifty feature because my favorite part of the smart displays supported by Google Assistant is the passive information.

The function was neither introduced for OnePlus 7T nor for 7 Pro in our office. According to OnePlus, it can take up to a week for most users to get the feature.

To activate the function, you must have at least Android 8 on your phone. Then open the settings of the Google Assistant app and select the “Assistant”> “Devices”> “Phone” tab. If the setting is available to you, it should be there.

Source: OnePlus

