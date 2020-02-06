Advertisement

According to a new report, Google’s Android App Economy generates sales of CAD 650 million for Canadian developers and supports 199,000 jobs.

The report, commissioned by Google and carried out by Public First, examines how the services and advertising of the technology giant affect the Canadian economy.

The study concluded that Google’s search and advertising products generated estimated sales of $ 23 billion in 2019 for more than 500,000 companies in Canada.

This corresponds to a total burden of approximately 1.1 percent of Canada’s total gross domestic product (GDP), which according to the study corresponds to the support of 240,000 jobs.

The report goes into these numbers, saying that Google Search and Ads are helping $ 1.7 billion in exports to the Canadian economy. The study also found that there are 160,000 YouTube creators in the country who support around 28,000 jobs.

Google not only supports the economy through jobs and revenue, as the report shows, it also saves Canadians time. For example, the report found that Google Search and G Suit saved Canadian workers more than 300 million hours a year.

In addition, 75 percent of Canadian companies said the online search engine was an important way in which customers and customers found it.

Google is ready to expand its impact on the Canadian economy by opening three more offices in Toronto, Montreal and Waterloo. The technology giant hopes to employ up to 5,000 people at all locations in Canada.

