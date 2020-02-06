Advertisement

Google’s older Pixel phones are updated with a feature that automatically checks calls from potentially fake numbers.

Fake numbers are often used for spam calls. This service automatically answers your phone when one of these numbers calls you and asks the person calling why they contacted you.

Pixel and Android One device users already have access to manually activating the call screen each time they call. However, this version does this automatically because you probably don’t want to speak to someone who is calling from a fake number.

Advertisement

We cannot use the update for older Pixel phones in our office, which indicates that it is part of a server-side rollout. Andorid Police reports that you will be automatically asked to turn on the feature as soon as you have it and open the phone app.

Google has announced that after Pixel 4, this feature will be available for older pixels in December. The publication took about two months.

Also note that your phone’s main language must be set to Canadian English for call verification to work in Canada.

Source: Android Police

Advertisement