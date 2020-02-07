Advertisement

Representative picture Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg

New York: Alphabet Inc.’s new numbers this week confirmed a major fear that has bothered the internet giant for years: Google’s online search business is slowing.

In its 2019 financial report, Alphabet divided its advertising revenue into three groups for the first time: Search, YouTube and a network company that runs marketing spots on other websites. Search engine sales grew 15% in 2019, slower than 22% in 2018.

“This undermining of the search is real,” wrote Mark Shmulik, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, in a statement to investors after the results. To maintain growth at this lower level, Google needs to generate more revenue with its map service, image search, and shopping search ads, he said.

Google search is one of the most profitable companies ever created, and helps the company build up more than $ 100 billion in cash. It took Google from a Silicon Valley garage to a trillion-dollar giant that dominated digital advertising, online videos, maps, and email.

The search increased rapidly as more and more people searched for information online. Smartphones also increased usage and revenue after Google loaded more ads into the top ranges of mobile search results. There are limits to the growth of such a large company.

Google can only place as many ads on its website without affecting the quality of the search results. On mobile phones, ads often fill the entire screen and force users to scroll down if they want to see free offers. Over the years, Google has made various optimizations to get more clicks in search ads. But there can also be limits. The way that ads are tagged has recently changed. Some people said they tried to blur the line between ads and free results. The company quickly withdrew.

And fewer people join the Internet in the most lucrative search engine ad markets. From 2017 to 2019, the number of Internet users grew by 10% in Europe and only 2% in North America. In Asia, the online population grew by 19%, according to data aggregator Statista. Google worked on a censored search service for China, the world’s largest internet market, but scrapped the project after some employees and US politicians criticized the effort.

Some of the most valuable search ads – those for certain products that customers can buy – are competing, particularly at Amazon.com Inc. About half of product searches now start on Amazon, Bernstein’s Shmulik wrote in a research report earlier this year. This prompted Google to create new types of shopping ads, but the slowdown in growth has not reversed. Social networks like Pinterest and Instagram are also increasingly looking for decoration ideas and clothing. And millions of people are looking for music in the Spotify mobile app, not Google.

“This hollowing out of the search has been going on for many years and is not well understood,” wrote Schmulik.

Google is working hard to find many of these more specific searches. However, the Bernstein analyst continues to assume that sales growth will slowly slow down. After an annual 19% increase between 2015 and 2019, Shmulik estimates that Google Search revenue will grow 13% to 15% annually over the next few years. -Bloomberg

