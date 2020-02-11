Advertisement

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Ronna McDaniel announced Monday that the GOP and Trump campaign broke an online record in the final days of impeachment against President Trump and in the ten days leading to his final acquittal has raised over $ 1 million a day.

According to McDaniel, the total was over $ 17 million.

“The Trump campaign + @GOP broke an online record by collecting over $ 1 million * every day for 10 days, resulting in an over $ 17 million acquittal from @realDonaldTrump,” she said, noting that half a million volunteers have already been trained and activated. “

“The Democratic Deception helps us to expand our basic army even further!” She exclaimed:

– Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman), February 10, 2020

The RNC ended 2019 with $ 26.5 million in December, which equates to $ 241.1 million in revenue throughout the year. As Breitbart News reported, the haul is a record for a year without presidential elections. At that time, McDaniel attributed the massive calls for donations to part of the “politically motivated charade of charges” by the Democrats:

The Americans invest in a party and a president who fight for them.

You turn off the politically motivated indictment of the Democrats and come for @realDonaldTrump and its results list! Https: //t.co/ob5Dlsaoa7

– Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman), January 31, 2020

The RNC and Trump campaign grossed $ 463.6 million in 2019 and is said to have nearly $ 200 million in cash.

The RNC plans to flood the battlefield states with hundreds of additional workers as the general election approaches, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Minnesota and New Mexico.

The news coincides with the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which surpasses the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) funds raised in January. The NRCC raised $ 12.6 million, $ 500,000 more than the $ 12.1 million raised by the DCCC. As Politico Playbook notes, this is the first time that the NRCC outperforms the DCCC, which happened to be the “greatest January move ever”.

