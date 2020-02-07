Advertisement

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union who testified during the impeachment investigation, is unemployed, according to his lawyer. Sondland’s exit takes place on the same day that National Security Council official Alexander Vindman, who also testified, was also expelled from his work.

Sondland said in a statement: “I was informed today that the President intends to recall me immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union.

“I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to serve Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support and the extraordinary and dedicated professionals of the United States Mission to the European Union. I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been that Highlight of my career. “

Sondland initially testified that there was no return for Ukraine’s aid and investigation into Bidens, but revised his testimony before publicly taking an oath.

“I know that the members of this committee often formulate these complicated questions in the form of a simple question: Was there anything in return?” Sondland testified.

“Regarding the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is,” he added.

Sondland also testified that “everyone was in the loop” in the Ukraine saga.

President Trump continued to insist that Sondland offer no consideration and ignored his later testimony.

Sondland is not a “never-trumper” as the President suggested to some witnesses – he donated $ 1 million to Mr. Trump’s opening fund.

This is an evolving story and is being updated.

– Margaret Brennan and Kathryn Watson, moderators of CBS News “Face the Nation”, contributed to this report.

