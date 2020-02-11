Advertisement

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic aren’t built to shoot burglaries, so you know they won’t have as many nights as Monday.

Aaron Gordon scored 26 points, Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the magic shot past the Atlanta Hawks 135-126.

The Magic, which had lost a total of eight out of nine and five at home, amazed itself and the Hawks with a second half of 79 points, which had a season high of 42 points in the fourth quarter. The Magic scored more than 120 points 7-0 this season.

“If the ball goes through the net like this, it is more pleasant for everyone,” said Vucevic. Â € œBut we canâ € ™ t expect to do this every night. We have no such firepower. In reality we won’t win many games in which 126 points will be awarded. ‘

But they had got it rolling against Atlanta. The Magic scored 52.6% of the field in their top scoring game this season, including a seasonal high of 18 3-pointers.

Orlando met 13 out of 25 3-point attempts in the second half and used a pair of 11-0 runs in the fourth quarter to leave Atlanta behind.

Evan Fournier had 22 points and Terrence Ross had five 3 points and 21 points from the bank. Markelle Fultz contributed 13 points and eight assists.

“The way we fought, our boys knew this was an important game,” said magic coach Steve Clifford. “And that’s how we have to play. It has to be a five-man basketball. ‘

Atlanta played the second half of a duel that started with a double win over New York. The Hawks held out for three periods, putting a 96-93 in the final stages, but ran out of gas.

Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists for Atlanta. John Collins scored 22 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points and nine bank rebounds.

“Back to back was really an Achilles heel for us,” said Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. ‘There was nothing we could do. We didn’t have enough pressure on their passports, their shooters got hot and that’s tough. ‘

James Ennis III back-to-back dunks ended the first 11-0 Magic run at the start of the final, bringing the Magic to 106-101 by just over 9 minutes.

Young helped the Hawks close the gap on 116-115, but the Magic suddenly got hot and took Atlanta out of the game. Fournier started the second 11: 0 run with a 20-foot run, and Gordon ended the run with a 3: 0 run that gave Orlando a lead of 127: 115 3 1/2 minutes before the end.

Atlanta never got closer than six to the rest of the game.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Collins scored 20 or more points and ten or more rebounds were stopped after five consecutive games. … Young did all eleven free throws in Atlanta in the first half, winning ten. … Vince Carter, a resident of Orlando, received his second farewell tribute from Magic in the first quarter.

Magic: Ennis made its debut after being pulled out of Philadelphia at the close of trading. He had six points and five rebounds. ‘Orlando is the last shooter in the NBA [43.1%] and 28th in 3-point shooting [33.4%].’ The Magic received unanimous approval from the City Council, 800m from the Amway Arena land to buy to build a practice facility.

How far is too far?

Young was only 3 out of 11 on 3-pointers, with five of the errors coming from 30 feet and beyond, but Pierce said he wouldn’t draw the line on how far Young can go. “He showed he could take these pictures,” Pierce said. “Sometimes he takes it a little early for me, but we’re trying to find a balance between the time and the execution. He is able to get that shot at any time and he is able to take it. ‘

NEXT

Hawks: Wednesday in Cleveland.

Magic: Home game against Detroit on Wednesday.

