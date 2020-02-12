Advertisement

PITTSBURGH – Yanni Gourde’s wrist shot from just under 2:45 in extra time resulted in a 2-1 victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday evening.

The Lightning scored their eighth consecutive win when Gourde took a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point and tore the puck over Matt Murray’s right arm. Gourde’s seventh goal of the season caused a mob scene near the Pittsburgh network when Tampa Bay improved to 20-2-1 on December 23.

Mikhail Sergachev scored his ninth goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, who played the third period and extra time without top scorer Nikita Kucherov. He went late in the second with a lower body injury.

Evgeni Malkin scored his 18th goal for Pittsburgh and Murray made 36 saves, but his right arm was not fast enough to score for Gourde. Jason Zucker made his 15:26 debut in Pittsburgh after being won in a Minnesota store on Monday night.

The penguins, who were looking for a replacement for injured all-star striker Jake Guentzel, moved aggressively to land sugar. Pittsburgh sent Alex Galchenyuk, defensive player Calen Addison and a conditional draft pick for the first round of 2020 to the wild in exchange for sugar, a proven two-way player who can do a bit of everything.

Pittsburgh didn’t give Sugar exactly the time to settle down. Within 24 hours, he played in the fourth row on a team with waning hopes in the postseason and played in the front row with Sidney Crosby for a franchise in which reaching the playoffs has been a matter of course for more than a decade.

The penguins have stayed in the mix, thanks in large part to the resilience that seems to be ingrained in the season. That didn’t stop General Manager Jim Rutherford from weighing on part of the future, hoping to make Pittsburgh a serious threat to the third Stanley Cup in the past five years.

As stubborn as the penguins were in the first four months of the season, they weren’t that spectacular. Tampa Bay has been the best team in the NHL since Christmas. Last week there was a close win against Pittsburgh and a 2-1 extra-time win in Columbus on Monday night. The win over the Blue Jackets offered a small – very small – amount of comfort after Columbus stunned Tampa Bay in the opening round of the playoffs last spring.

When the profit ran out of lightning, it didn’t show exactly. They peppered Murray early, but still found themselves a short time behind when Crosby’s hard blow from the right circle met Vasilevskiy and Malkin directly in the left circle. The Russian hit home at rebound 11:31 in the first.

Tampa Bay responded early in the second when Sergachev’s wrist shot from the point that meandered through a sea of ​​players and across Murray’s right arm. The goal 3:59 in the second ended a series of 13 successful penalties for the penguins.

NOTES: Several members of the U.S. Olympic gold medal in 1980 – including assistant coach Craig Patrick (who later served as Pittsburgh’s general manager for 17 years) and captain Mike Eruzione – hosted the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice.” … Both teams took the lead in the power game with 1 to 4.

NEXT

Blitz: Greet Edmonton on Thursday. The Oilers have to do without Star Connor McDavid, who is out for two to three weeks with a quadruple injury.

Penguins: hosts Montreal on Friday night. The teams split their first two matches this season.

