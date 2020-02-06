Advertisement

The financial news website 247wallst.com released a nationwide comparison of the governor’s survey on Wednesday, showing that Ige is tied to the least popular governor in the nation. The data was based on survey figures collected by the Morning Consult research agency in the last quarter of last year.

Ige tied with Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont from Connecticut for the lowest approval rating, at 32%.

That data generally seems to correspond to polling data published in September in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, which showed that only 35 percent of voters in Hawaii agreed with the performance of Ige at the time.

The survey data from both surveys were collected at a time when Ige was the target of some fierce criticism of the handling of the protests against the Thirty-meter telescope. Opponents of the project camped on Mauna Kea Access Road in an effort to block the construction of the project on a mountain that many Hawaiians consider sacred.

Many outspoken supporters of TMT felt that the road should have been reopened quickly with massive arrests if needed to allow construction to continue. Instead, Ige declined and allowed Hawaii Mayor, Harry Kim Province, to lead the effort to resolve the impasse.

TMT’s opponents were meanwhile angry that Ige supported the construction of the $ 1.4 billion telescope in the first place. The poll data from Star-Advertiser showed that Ige was the least popular among the native Hawaiians.

The TMT project is standing still today, and the protracted controversy and Ige’s handling of the controversy have almost certainly contributed to the governor’s low public approval ratings.

Ige was re-elected for a second four-year term as governor in 2018, and cannot be re-elected.

The most popular heads of state in the 247wallst. Investigations were Republican Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming; Government Larry Hogan of Maryland; and Gov. Charlie Baker from Massachusetts, who each had an approval rating of 69%.

