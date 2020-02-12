Posted: February 12, 2020 / 16:16 ET

NEW PALTZ, NY (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the preliminary results of the water storage tanks in New Paltz showed “undetectable values ​​for oil connections”.

“I am pleased to announce that our tests for the rapid mobilization of state resources and the localization of the source of contamination undetectable levels of petroleum compounds in New Paltz water system show. The protection of our water supply is for the protection of public health and safety is crucial. After recognizing the problem and receiving encouraging test results, we will continue our efforts to restore access to clean water for this community. “

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Rinsing continues all day on Wednesday and additional samples are taken on Thursday. These results help determine when the recommendation not to drink can be removed.

Cuomo announced Tuesday that the source of the contamination had been found. It was a compromised underground fuel line that is used for the heating system of the water treatment plant.

Cuomo had also given New Paltz residents and students 40,000 gallons of fresh water.

“New Paltz worked closely with NYS and Ulster County to return the water supply to our residents, businesses and schools. Our community is incredibly grateful to Governor Andrew Cuomo, state and district officials who have shown exemplary responsiveness and support. ”

The new Paltz mayor Tim Rogers

At SUNY New Paltz all services that are required to be maintained for students who are still on campus.

The campus has two water tanks with a capacity of 6,700 gallons on site and a water buffalo with a capacity of 500 gallons on site.

SUNY New Paltz has also 24 pallets of bottled water and 12 pallets of water delivered on Thursday.

The New Paltz Central School District is open to all schools and has no operational issues. The New Paltz Schools were given water worth two days.

Five pallets of water were given to high school, three pallets to middle school, and three pallets to primary school.

There is a second elementary school that stands on well water.

The village of New Paltz has a 6,700 gallon water tanker on site. They also have three 500-gallon Buffalo on site, 25 pallets of water and two light poles for water tanks.

The water distribution to the general public of New Paltz is 8 to 21 o’clock.

The DEC contractor checks the water level of the buffalo every day and fills them as required.

