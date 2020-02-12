Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was recently famous for being expelled from universities, complained on Wednesday that he had not been invited to convene a university in North Bengal.

Dhankhar said four Mamata Banerjee government ministers had been invited to the third meeting of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, but not him, although he had the right to chair the ceremony. Dhankar is the chancellor of the university.

Dhankar wrote a sad tweet Wednesday morning.

Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University is convened on February 14th. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited to the meeting. The presiding chancellor simply has no information! Where is the journey going to?

– Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) February 12, 2020

Indeed, the invitation card for the Convo did not have the name of the Chancellor. Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was invited to the ceremony last year.

This nudge on the governor is on the heels of the similar problems he experienced at the universities of Jadavpur and Calcutta.

Unprecedented student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens at both universities almost forced him to skip the two convocations.

The development is the result of changes made by the Mamata Banerjee government to the Law on Administration and Regulation of Universities and Colleges in West Bengal (2017), which requires the Vice Chancellors to consult the State Department of Higher Education – not Chancellor Purpose.

Dhankhar has had frequent contact with the government of the Trinamul Congress because of a number of problems, but forced flight from university campuses has been his specialty.

After Dhankar was expelled from the Jadavpur University assembly in December, he said: “Universities are in captivity and are being locked up by the state government.”

After escaping Jadavpur, he called a meeting of the Vice Chancellors on January 13. Nobody appeared.

