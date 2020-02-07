Advertisement

Prime Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the Assembly | By special agreement

Kolkata: After weeks of hostility and verbose clashes between the governor of West Bengal and the prime minister, the state assembly witnessed a few moments when what appeared to be a feeling of happiness between the two – including a bouquet of flowers.

On Friday, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar made the opening speech of the budget session, which included Mamata Banerjee’s position against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On Thursday, Dhankar made a statement to the media calling on the state government to add and replace certain paragraphs from the speech. However, the request was not accepted.

He had also said that he would not exceed the Lakshman Rekha and the governor kept his word.

The household meeting begins on Monday.

It is no secret that Dhankar and Mamata have icy ties. The two often had conflicts, even on issues such as Dhankar’s seating arrangement at a carnival in Durga Puja and a locked gate to the State Assembly, which is intended for the governor’s entry.

Her word war also continued on the CAA and the protests that Mamata led against the controversial legislation.

The development on Friday was therefore a welcome change from what has been the case so far.

Had a good discussion with the CM: Dhankar

According to the government, the thawing of relations between the governor and the state government is due to a call from Mamata on February 4 in Dhankar.

Minister of Education and Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee even met Dhankar on February 3. In addition to Chatterjee, Treasury Secretary Amit Mitra and senior officials went to Raj Bhavan to discuss various issues with the governor, a source in Raj Bhavan said.

This happened after several months without communication between the government and the Raj Bhavan.

There have been cases where officials, university chancellors, and even ministers have avoided meeting the governor, despite Raj Bhavan’s request.

Dhankar even wrote to the prime minister to get information on various past issues, but received no response, said Raj Bhavan source.

Under these circumstances, the situation began to improve after Mamata sent her chief secretary Rajiva Sinha to meet with the governor on February 4 and called him on the same day.

Speaking to ThePrint, Dhankhar said: “The Prime Minister called me. We spoke for 10 minutes. She also sent the chief secretary and we had a good discussion. ”

Regarding the possibility of future meetings with the CM, the governor said, “We would meet often because dialogue and reflection are needed” to ensure healthy democracy and the good of the state.

In his speech, he said: “I am only controlled by the constitution. It is my duty to protect it. I will not go beyond my constitutional restrictions. ”

Mamata had the last laugh

Given that Dhankar and Mamata had clashed, there was concern that the governor could repeat what the governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, had done last month.

Khan had read a paragraph at the state assembly that contained criticism of the CAA, although he disagreed with it.

Mamata seemed to have had the last laugh when she added paragraphs to the governor’s speech about “divisive India,” “majoritarianism,” and “intolerance.”

“Spreading misinformation is commonplace, and rejecting all forms of dissent is the new fashion in the name of patriotism. The centuries-old tradition of religious pluralism has been challenged by the tyranny of majoritarianism under the guise of democracy, ”the governor read from the speech.

“There is a general atmosphere of intolerance, bigotry, and hatred that tightens the thread of unity that holds all linguistic, religious, and ethnic differences across the country,” he added.

“The state government is strongly against the division of people in the name of steps such as the National Population Register or the National Register of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.”

happy end

At the end of the governor’s speech in the assembly, the Trinamool Congress MLAs wished Dhankar with clasped hands.

Before Dhankar and Mamata left the meeting, they spoke in the speaker’s room for 30 minutes.

After the meeting, Mamata gave Dhankar a bouquet and accompanied him to his car.

