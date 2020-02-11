Advertisement

It is nothing new that Uncle Lani’s poi mochi is addictive, judging by the way it flies out of Uncle Lani’s two cafes, in Wahiawa and Kapolei. The special feature is that the aroma seems to attract pregnant women!

Charmaine Ocasek invented the tough mochi balls with their crispy baked crust 28 years ago and started selling them from her parents’ garage in Waianae during the junk sale. When they bake a new load, “pregnant women would smell it and come running!” Said Ocasek.

The treat has been a hit ever since, but to this day it is a miracle that there are so many pregnant women who love it – no joke, they crave it. If you like poi and mochi, you know why. Everyone told me it is addictive. “

Advertisement

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zW71LOnnZEg (/ embed)

COMPANY

The food wagon of Uncle Lani was opened two years ago. Uncle Lani’s first cafe opened in Wahiawa in June, with rows outside; the second opened in December at the Ka Makana Ali’i shopping center in Kapolei. The challenge in the past was to find the mochi balls, because Uncle Lani’s only show up at different fundraisers and temporary locations.

Ocasek named the company after her father, known as “Uncle Lani” Na’auao, of whom she said she learned the true meaning of aloha: “All good comes from the heart,” and how she ate the food that their family ate at home could make.

The cafes are staffed by about 10 family members and are managed by Ocasek’s daughters, Nanea Ocasek, in Wahiawa; and Kainoa Friel, in Ka Makana.

THE FOOD

In addition to poi mochi, the cafés offer the dishes that her parents always made. The Luau Special ($ 12) is a colossal deal, with laulau, kalua pork, long chicken rice, lomi salmon, sweet potato and rice. Hawaiian standards, including pipikaula and squid luau, come in various plate-lunch combinations (12.50 to $ 13.50); and spicy ahi por bowls are $ 10. Everything is packaged in an old-fashioned pink cake box, because pink is Ocasek’s favorite color and the mochi balls are sold in their own pink mini boxes.

The bestseller is Uncle Sean’s Beef Stew, named after her brother, award-winning musician Sean Na’auao; it is also the favorite dish of the slack-key guitarist. He took over the family stew every week after their parents died five years ago, and trained Ocasek’s oldest daughter to cook it for the cafes.

Originally his mother, Marion, was the most important cook in the family. When she fell ill, she taught their father all the recipes, and he, in turn, taught Na’auao how to make the stew. What makes it special? “For me,” Na’auao said, “it is just love, what we have been given to continue, this cooking style and the dishes.”

Na’auao won one of his many Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in 1998 for the contemporary album of the year, titled “Fish and Poi,” a song he wrote about his dedication to eating Hawaii. He said it tastes better than anything he has eaten all over the world. “There’s nothing like eating locally. … it’s just (my) upbringing, you know.”

On the cafe menu are a few side dishes that are not often seen in regular restaurants – canned meat that local people have promoted and raised to some sort of cult status (think of Spam musubi) – such as corned beef and onions, sardines with onions and Viennese sausage. “That’s the kind of food we grew up after the church,” Na’auao said.

A few weeks ago some old stevedore friends saw those items on the menu and said, “Oh my god! … that’s the kind of puppy you want when you drink beer.”

The crazy bestseller of all time is of course the poi mochi, $ 8 for a dozen, freshly cooked to order. Two years ago it started to drizzle in Hawaiian fruit flavors, haupia and kulolo. There is also shaving ice for those with a sweet tooth; poke wai, a local comfort dish made with cocoa, crackers and butter mixed in soup style; and the new Haupoi, half dehydrated poi, half haupia, which sells for $ 4.25 for a 4 by 6 inch plate. “People love it,” said Ocasek.

>> Tip: To heat up poi mochi (when it gets hard), microwave on high for 10 to 15 seconds; or heat in a toaster oven until it reaches the desired crispiness.

RETURN

Fundraising for community events has always been the backbone of the family business. Poi mochi was invented because Ocasek was looking for something new and different to sell to raise money for her daughter’s hula competition. After much experimentation, the last recipe was approved by her husband and brothers. She describes it as “a cross between (Chinese) jin dui, (Filipino) cascaron and (Japanese mochi)”, to which a considerable amount of fresh Hawaiian poi has been added.

She also tried different ways to bake the mixture: at first the mochi looked like funnel cookies, but there were ‘too many arms and legs’ batter. Then: “we tried to push it through our hands to look like andagi (an Okinawan donut), and then we used two spoons to make a ball so that it would be less crispy. We finally realized that there was such a wonderful thing, a cookie! “She said, giggling.

“The great thing about it is that it raises money for all our different family members for soccer, football, volleyball … everyone has gotten through.”

For more than 20 years, poi mochi has gained valuable public exposure whenever Ocasek sold it to fundraisers for the Children’s Miracle Network, held in Walmart stores. The family adopted the children’s fund about five years ago as its own charity, so all cafe tips are donated to the network.

UNCLE LANI’S CAFE

Ka Makana Ali’i

91-5431 Kapolei Parkway

Open from 11 am to 8 pm Monday to Saturday and from 11 am to 6 pm Sunday

Wahiawa

538 California Ave.

Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, although the hours vary

>> Phone: 551-9961 for both stores

>> Prices: $ 2.50 to $ 14

>> Food truck: See Facebook and Instagram (@poi_mochi) for weekly locations

>> Soon: Sean Na’auao will debut his 15th CD, “E Kahiau,” on his birthday, April 10, in both Uncle Lani’s Cafés

Grab and Go focuses on

takeaway meals, ready-made meals and other quick snacks.

Email ideas to @

staradvertiser.com.

Advertisement