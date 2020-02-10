Advertisement

Washington – Senator Graham spoke exclusively to CBS News on Monday, saying he plans to submit his FISA witness list to the Department of Justice earlier this week with the aim of starting private statements and public hearings shortly afterwards. Graham said he was “methodical” and added that the time was late February or early March.

Graham said the process will take “several weeks” for the public to understand how the monitoring process went wrong, who within the FBI and DOJ should keep it on track, and how it can be reformed so as not to restrict or shut it down affect away with in the future.

Graham said on Sunday, at President Trump’s urging, he would investigate the failures in obtaining secret surveillance orders under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and vow to reform the Face the Nation system.

Advertisement

“I’m going to get to the bottom of the FISA work process because it was an abuse of power by the Department of Justice, the FBI,” Graham said to presenter Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which conducted high-level hearings on misconduct related to multiple arrest warrants while investigating numbers related to the Trump campaign in 2016.

In a tweet shortly before airing on Sunday, the president said Graham had to “open the judiciary and not stop until the job is done.”

“I think what he means is monitoring the failed FISA arrest warrant system. I can promise the President and your viewers that I will call witnesses,” said Graham, including former FBI director James Comey, deputy director Andrew McCabe. former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, each of whom have signed four requests for surveillance orders.

In an unprecedented step, the Justice Department has already found two surveillance orders to be defective, and two more are still under review.

The division informed the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which is processing arrest warrants, that surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign advisor, should be ended earlier, and cited “insufficient predication” to continue to monitor him. The FBI began surveillance of Page on suspicion of being a Russian agent in 2016 and received an arrest warrant from the court that was renewed three times.

In a December report, the inspector general of the Justice Department said the FBI omitted important details from his request for surveillance and found that a former FBI lawyer falsified an email from a CIA officer to close the case for the warrant substantiate. Page remained innocent and was never charged. Punitive measures against the FBI lawyer who falsified the email are expected shortly.

Department of Justice officials remain deeply concerned that lawmakers will limit the powers of the surveillance court or cut everything after the inspector’s general report found widespread errors, FBI staff omissions, and anemic oversight.

When the impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump ended last week, FBI director Christopher Wray appeared on Capitol Hill as a testimony that caught the attention of the commander-in-chief:

FBI director Christopher Wray just admitted that the FISA warrants and the availability of my campaign were illegal. That was the fake dossier. THEREFORE, THE ENTIRE FRAUD INVESTIGATION, THE MILLING REPORT AND EVERYTHING WAS A FIXED HOAX FOR THREE YEARS. WHO PAYS THE PRICE? ….

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe, who told IG Horowitz, the Department of Justice, and the FISA Court said: “… that this was illegal surveillance for at least several of these FISA applications because it was not likely to be caused or gave a reasonable statement. Right? ” Wray replied “Right”

The hearing was also Wray’s strongest public announcement so far that the investigation into the origins of the Russian investigation led by Connecticut U.S. attorney John Durham will indict. Durham has examined whether the government’s investigative efforts with regard to Trump employees were legal and reasonable both during the 2016 presidential campaign and after Trump’s inauguration.

Emily Tillett contributed to the reporting.

Advertisement