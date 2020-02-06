Advertisement

© Cour grand-ducale / Marion Dessard

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa from Luxembourg visited young mothers earlier this week when she stopped at the Norbert Ensch reception center in Contern. She visited the Zoé and Yua groups, which were established to provide housing and other vital facilities for young parents and their children.

The reception center is a service of the Luxembourg Red Cross, of which the Grand Duchess has been president since 2005.

During her visit, the Grand Duchess lay down on the floor to communicate with babies in the group, smiling and playing with the little ones. She also spoke to many of the young women in the center to hear their stories about motherhood and how they coped with the care of children at a young age.

© Cour grand-ducale / Marion Dessard

“The Grand Duchess favors these moments of discussion with caring young girls and was able to discuss their difficult journeys with them,” the Grand Duchy said in a press release. “Strong and moving testimonials that leave no room for indifference.”

The Zoé group offers accommodation for young mothers and pregnant women between 13 and 17 years old and their children, while the Yua group supports those between 18 and 27, including young pregnant women and single mothers and fathers who are the parents of a child younger than three years.

In addition to providing a safe place for young people to live outside of family conflicts, both groups give them the means to succeed. Mothers are able to give birth in the best possible conditions, and as soon as the baby arrives, they benefit from courses on first aid, nutrition and other topics; activities to support the development of children; socialization with other young parents and babies; and support to continue their education or get a job so that they can live independently with their children.

The Grand-Ducal Court also announced that an additional project will be launched by the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess Foundation in collaboration with the teams in the reception center for the Zoé and Yua groups.

