Valentine’s Day is for everyone … yes, everyone. This also applies to the LGBTQ + community and Freeform is entering new territory with a love story with holiday theme with two male characters.

The Thing About Harry is written and directed by Peter Paige (co-creator of Good Trouble of the network), who broke one of the stars of Showtime’s Queer as Folk in 2000 and also appears in the film. The rom-com focuses on the proud Sam (Grey’s Anatomy’s Jake Borelli), who is shocked to discover that his high school enemy, dreamy jock Harry (Niko Terho), has come out.

The pair is on a road trip where they get to know each other better and, yes, you can expect that love blooms in the middle of a few bumps in the road. Karamo Brown from Queer Eye and Britt Baron from GLOW also play in the film.

Borelli sat down with us during the recent winter tour of the Television Critics Association to watch a preview of the film, talk about what brings Sam and Harry together and share what it was like to work with Paige.

Watch it in the video above!

The thing about Harry, Film premiere, Saturday, February 15, 8 / 7c, Freeform