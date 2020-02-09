Advertisement

Although he was not one of the players who had moved into the final transfer window, it seems that Jack Grealish is ready to switch to Manchester United. The only problem at the moment is that the talks between the Red Devils and Aston Villa have not yet officially started.

According to a report from Goal.com, Grealish is ready to join Manchester United. A major reason for this is that the 24-year-old midfielder could get a big payday, a long-term contract that is said to be worth much more than what he is currently making at Villa Park.

The approaching movement seems to be in preparation for the approaching departure of Paul Pogba. The fate of the Frenchman is in the air, although it seems that he is out of reach for the next transfer window. It is said to cost around £ 150 million (about $ 193 million) to keep him. He has another year in his contract with the Red Devils with the option to extend for another season.

It seems that the Aston Villa star approves the outline of the deal to become a member of United. Unofficially, the deal is said to be worth more than the £ 100,000 per week deal he currently earns at Villa Park. A major reason for the undisclosed record amount is likely to be derived from the proceeds of any deal that would be tied to Pogba.

Should the deal break, Grealish would join players like Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James who arrived in Old Trafford. Aside from those names, there is Bruno Fernandes who moved to United in January for an initial £ 46.5 million in January, Goal.com mentioned in another report. As soon as Pogba leaves, Grealish and the 25-year-old midfielder give the Red Devils a deadly offensive duo.

Pogba stays out of action when he recovers from surgery. He is expected to return to the action of the first team and play at Euro 2020. This should also help him get match fitness with most of the opinion that he is likely to play his last games under the supervision of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Grealish reportedly satisfied with the setup of the deal by the Red Devils, other teams focused on him may have to focus their attention on someone else. The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from other teams. But it seems that Manchester United defeated these unidentified teams for the English attacking midfielder.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio (R) saves Paul Pogba from Manchester United forcing United to settle for a 1-1 draw Photo: AFP / PAUL ELLIS

