Bedford, New Hampshire – Democratic poles and media gasbags – not to repeat myself – have finally found someone they hate almost as much as President Trump: Bernie Sanders.

It’s really amazing to see the comfortable Democratic Poobahs wring their hands painfully as they watch Mr. Sanders record these impressive wins in the Democratic primary.

In Iowa, they even refuse to acknowledge that he apparently won the most votes. In New Hampshire, they do everything they can to blunt his victory and crown someone else for second, third, or fourth place.

Some media have even called him and his exuberant followers “brown shirts”. That is certainly what you get with socialism, but it is astonishing to hear how real card-carrying members of the American press express such insults.

And it underlines how much they hate Bernie Sanders and how much they are threatened by his juggernaut campaign.

Mr. Sanders is now the clear leader for the nomination. And, what is even more terrible for party leaders, his campaign is 100 percent enthusiastic about this area code.

Four years ago, the same party leaders saw Mr. Sander’s surprising rise and went quickly to kill his campaign.

You see, the rise of Bernie Sanders is an existential threat to her as losing an election to a Republican – even Donald Trump. The rise of Bernie Sanders means that they are losing control of the Democratic Party.

You would literally prefer to lose an election than lose sight of the party. If you stand in front of King Solomon, they will gladly agree to his suggestion to split the baby. After all, killing a baby is no big deal for them.

Even their own.

As long as they have the power under control.

But this time the Democrats are in much greater danger. In 2016 they had a large, verified candidate that the party institute was able to collect immediately against Mr. Sanders. Not this time.

Or at least not now. A few months ago, they had former Vice President Joe Biden. But in their eagerness to accuse President Trump, they accidentally accused Uncle Joe.

Now they are watching the rest of the sad lot and it is hard to agree on a viable option against Mr. Sanders.

Elizabeth Warren is the screeching teacher who hated everyone, whose voice drips with false seriousness and condescension, but still uttering obvious lies.

Joe Biden’s entire campaign was a four-month political aneurysm. You almost feel bad for the guy. He’s been doing this all his adult life and he’s still really terrible at it. Only in Washington is a guy like Joe Biden at the top.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg bet everything on Iowa and that paid off and gave him a nice jump into elementary school here. But all I can say is: “Good luck!”

Wait until people start grappling with his record Mayor of a small town in Indiana and his claim for the “moderate” coat. It quickly gets ugly.

That is the same problem for Senator Amy Klobuchar. Sure, she sounds reasonable and appears to be a serious person. But it has a considerable political record that has not yet been fully examined.

And it hasn’t been very constructive lately to list your job as a “politician”. “Real estate developers” or “reality TV stars” have much better ringtones these days.

But there is hope for democratic honchos and leftist media windbags. There is real evidence that Bernie Sanders, as he now wins, may not be enough to lead him to victory next fall.

In Iowa, Democrats expected 300,000 enthusiastic democratic voters to appear at the rally last week. They fell far short of this expectation. Voter turnout in 2008 was 65,000 below its record and only slightly higher than four years ago.

It is also noteworthy that Mr. Sanders earned slightly more than half of the delegates in Iowa’s complex caucus system than four years ago. Of course, this year has been a crowded field, but it is worth mentioning.

In New Hampshire, Mr. Sanders is well on the way to losing around 70,000 voters from his monster numbers against Hillary Clinton this year in 2016.

So breathe Democrats calmly.

You can say to King Solomon, “Go ahead and split the baby in the middle. And then put it over there on the table so it stays comfortable while all the blood is flowing out. “