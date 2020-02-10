Advertisement

next Eminem, it is probably little predicted Greta Thunberg would be shown at the Oscars on Sunday evening. But there she was, part of a pre-formed package about the power of making documentaries. “The thing that made me open my eyes to what happened to the environment and the climate were films and documentaries,” Thunberg said in a clip of her interview with filmmaker. David Attenborough. “That was why I decided to do something about it.”

Thunberg now has its own TV series that can inspire others. The Science Unit of BBC Studios announced a new untitled show on Monday that follows the 17-year-old climate activist, the president Donald Trump has often decided to spot. (Who could forget the President to write that “Greta has to work on her anger control problem and then go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend!” On Twitter after Thunberg was chosen by Time as the person of the year? Be the best !)

According to a press release, the series “will follow Greta’s international crusade, bringing her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, while investigating what actions can be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes. “

“Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives, so it feels right to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex topic,” Rob Liddell BBC Studios executive producer said in a statement. “To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege to take a look at what it’s like to be a global icon and one of the most famous faces on Earth.”

The BBC show is not the only Thunberg content in the making. Hulu announced plans for a documentary about the teenager, appropriately named Greta, at the end of last year. That film, which will appear sometime in 2020, follows Thunberg from her early days as a young activist in 2018 to the worldwide fame and awareness that she has been following since. Perhaps the Academy should keep a seat warm for Thunberg at next year’s Oscars, just in case.

