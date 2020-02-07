Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 16, Episode 12 of Grey’s Anatomy, “The Last Supper.”)

If you were wondering how Grey’s Anatomy is planning to deal with Pac-North after the exit from Justin Chambers, “The Last Supper” may have just answered that question.

In “The Last Supper” Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine (Debbie Allen) invite Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) for what their children think of as a dinner to celebrate their birthday. It is not, and it is even more difficult because Jackson invites Vic (Barrett Doss), who takes Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan). Richard and Catherine are planning to announce that they are separating.

After thinking a bit about her proposal, Catherine suggests that they have been “too fast” and “should not give up”, but he needs an apology from her because she is not with him (and not the one she offers). It all comes to an end after Alex (via Richard, but he still exists!) An offer for Maggie to lead the cardio department at Pac-North and she accepts. And then Catherine takes a big step herself: she plans to buy Pac-North. At least it is no longer known as “The Morgue” as it used to be – and that was before the cemetery was found. First responders want to take patients there now.

“You said the place is turning,” Catherine says at the end of the episode. “It can be a good investment. Or maybe I’ll just close it.”

Both options can lead to the end of that hospital or at least its presence on the show (which allowed them to keep Alex out of the picture for his relationship with Jo). Maybe Catherine keeps on running and we see doctors in both hospitals. Or maybe she will close it, Alex will get a job somewhere else (everything explained in a few lines of dialogue), and Richard, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Maggie will be back at Gray Sloan before we know it. And of course there is always the possibility that Catherine will not continue to buy the hospital.

No matter what happens, it wouldn’t be surprising if we don’t see Pac-North moving forward too much.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursday, 9 / 8c, ABC

