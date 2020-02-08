Advertisement

Food company H-E-B recently gave a special thank you to its employees after being named number one food retailer in the United States.

This week, branch employees received a card in the mail, which, thanks to KXAN, thanked them for their years of hard work and effort.

Advertisement

However, that was not all they received.

Inside was a crisp $ 100 bill as a reward that the company had achieved its goals.

“We know that the most important ranking we receive comes from our customers, and it is clear that you are doing an excellent A + job in running the business and looking after our customers,” the card says.

“At H-E-B, our success begins with our employees. H-E-B endeavors to invest in our partners, whom we consider to be the heart and soul of our company, ”said a statement by the management.

“To celebrate being Dunnhumby’s No. 1 grocery store in the country, we gave each partner a $ 100 bill,” they concluded.

On Wednesday, an employee tweeted a photo of the card and the bill, praising the company for enabling them to complete an apprenticeship while working there.

“HEB was not only a great job for me at school, but overall it was just such a good job,” wrote the person.

“I’ve never worked for a company that cares about its employees like H-E-B.” Shoutout H-E-B for the # 1 grocery store in the country! #HEBProud, ”concluded the tweet.

When Florence Butt looked after a sick husband and three young children in Kerrville, Texas in 1905, she founded the first store with $ 60 savings, according to her website.

Now, the popular grocery chain with over 100,000 employees is proud of their values ​​and believes in helping workers improve their careers.

“We don’t need an audience here to act with integrity. Because we believe that you don’t need permission to do the right thing, ”the website says.

Advertisement