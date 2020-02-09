Advertisement

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), campaign leader Faiz Shakir, said Friday night after the eighth democratic debate that he saw signs of “growing acceptance” of his policies in the Democratic Party.

When asked a reporter how he reacted to the “Freakout” moderate Democrats to Sander’s popularity, he replied: “From my point of view, you call it Freakout, since the beginning of this campaign we have had headwinds, worries… more than four years when he was 16 ran. “

“Now when you walk through the Senate halls and talk about Bernie Sanders … and possibly win this nomination, it’s not that worrying,” he said.

He added:

In fact, you will find that people are much more willing to understand that Bernie’s politics and politics are good for the party – they have this meaning and there will always be party and Democratic Party, and an establishment force Group employees worried about Bernie Sanders’ policies.

He pointed to a moment on the debate stage on Friday when ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos asked the other candidates who were against a democratic socialist as a democratic candidate, and only senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) raised her hand.

“Everyone was waiting to see if anyone would look at this question, and in fact one of the stories that existed was such that people weren’t really hungry to get involved and say, ‘Oh, that would be a disaster. ‘didn’t do that,’ he said. He continued:

While people will be making their arguments and concerns professional, the fact that Bernie Sanders’ policies are, or could be, good for the party is becoming increasingly accepted.

His comments surfaced amid reports of panic among the Establishment Democrats that Sanders might be the Democratic Party candidate and, after Sanders was expected to win, ended up with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg hitting him with a Splinter struck.

