The bill to repair the iconic Big Ben clock tower in London has risen by millions of pounds following the discovery of World War II bomb damage, pollution and asbestos, the British parliament said Thursday.

The costs for renovating the Elizabeth Tower with the famous clock, which started in 2017, will now amount to almost? 80 million ($ 104 million, 95 million euros).

The major damage that cost an additional amount of 18.8 million was only revealed when the project team was first able to launch intrusive surveys on the 177-year structure.

The efforts to restore the tower “to its former splendor” remain on schedule, according to officials, to be completed by the end of 2021.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons Commission, who oversees the project, said the rising costs were “very frustrating.”

Ian Ailles, Director General of the House of Commons, said the task of restoring the Elizabeth Tower “had been more complex than we could have expected”.

The renovations have made Big Ben – whose chimes appear on British television and radio news reports – largely silent since 2017 Photo: AFP / Adrian DENNIS

“With a footprint of 12 square meters and a prime location in the middle of a busy Parliament, it was impossible to understand the full extent of the damage to the tower until the scaffolding was up,” he added.

The work is repairing the dials and the mechanism, cracks in the brickwork of the tower and corrosion in the roof, as well as repairing the edges around the dials in its original 19th-century color.

An elevator will also be installed as an alternative to the stairs on the tower, and the lights that illuminate the clock will be replaced by energy-efficient LEDs.

Completed in neo-Gothic style in 1856 by parliamentary architect Augustus Pugin, the tower has undergone considerable degradation over time and now even leans 46 centimeters (18 inches) from the vertical.

The renovations have largely silenced Big Ben – whose chimes appear on British television and radio news bulletins – since 2017.

That has proven to be controversial, exciting protests, especially when it did not sound to mark Britain’s departure from the European Union last month.

